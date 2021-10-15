Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,795 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

DRVN stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 70.39. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

