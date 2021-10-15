LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Down 0.3%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 4,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 834,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF comprises 3.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 36.28% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.