Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 550,461 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.36% of Genworth Financial worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,606 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 746,951 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,490,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,020,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,308,000 after acquiring an additional 803,145 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

