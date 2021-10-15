Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of AMC Networks worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.