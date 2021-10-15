Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,938 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.30% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

