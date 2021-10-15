Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Vontier worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 6.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

