Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,385,000 after purchasing an additional 284,110 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA opened at $131.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,803 shares of company stock worth $45,679,690. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.