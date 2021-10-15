Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.94 Million Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Brady worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of Brady stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.