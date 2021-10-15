Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.33% of Realogy worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of RLGY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

