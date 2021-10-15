Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $63,058,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,077,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 174,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 133,417 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

BLMN stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

