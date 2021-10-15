Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Trinity Industries worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.