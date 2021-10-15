Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 771,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 86,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

