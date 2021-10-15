Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Dorman Products worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dorman Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 18.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of DORM opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.