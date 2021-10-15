Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Editas Medicine worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after acquiring an additional 160,178 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 61.3% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDIT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.