Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.19) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,290.80 ($2,992.94). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $687,433.

LON LGEN opened at GBX 282.30 ($3.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The stock has a market cap of £16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

