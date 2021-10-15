Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

FND stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

