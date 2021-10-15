Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,130 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of NuVasive worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,408,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,879.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

