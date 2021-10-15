Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of 21Vianet Group worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.