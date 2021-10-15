Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,323 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of J & J Snack Foods worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.67.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

