Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,063 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.30% of Magellan Health worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,175,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Magellan Health by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 917,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,445,000 after buying an additional 159,931 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 721,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $94.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.95 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

