Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,694 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

