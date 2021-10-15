Legal & General Group Plc Sells 23,242 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX opened at $81.35 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

