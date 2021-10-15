Legal & General Group Plc Sells 23,331 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $76,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

