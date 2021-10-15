Legal & General Group Plc Sells 24,565 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Independent Bank Group worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

