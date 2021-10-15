Legal & General Group Plc Sells 28,689 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Bank OZK worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

