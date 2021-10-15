Legal & General Group Plc Sells 29,008 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Pacira BioSciences worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

