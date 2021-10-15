Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,973 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Fulgent Genetics worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after buying an additional 471,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 70.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

