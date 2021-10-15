Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,553 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of CMC Materials worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $3,421,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.30.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

