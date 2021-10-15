Legal & General Group Plc Sells 61,704 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of The Wendy’s worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

