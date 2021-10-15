Legal & General Group Plc Sells 85,909 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,909 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of CVB Financial worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.00 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

