Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

