Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of SPX worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 736,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 198,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SPX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 158,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

