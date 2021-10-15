Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,584 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Univar Solutions worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.