Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,991 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Wolverine World Wide worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

