Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 191,291 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Murphy Oil worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,233.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 322,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $28.69 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.