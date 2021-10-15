Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,597 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.