LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $672,311. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after buying an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,055,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after buying an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 2,249,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

