Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $483,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,468. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

