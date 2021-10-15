Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on FINMY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FINMY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

