Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.96

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.96 and traded as high as C$25.00. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 16,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$588.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at C$86,840.56.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.