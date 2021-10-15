LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, LHT has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $169,778.73 and $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004256 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007201 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

