Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Update

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 499.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS LSYN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Liberated Syndication has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Liberated Syndication Company Profile

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

