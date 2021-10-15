Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Update

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 499.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS LSYN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Liberated Syndication has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.
Liberated Syndication Company Profile
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Liberated Syndication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberated Syndication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.