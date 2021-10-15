Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

LBTYA stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,925,458,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

