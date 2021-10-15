Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532,905 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Liberty Global worth $220,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.