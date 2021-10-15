Life Storage, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

LSI opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $129.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

