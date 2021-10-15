LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the September 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,044.3 days.

Shares of LifeWorks stock remained flat at $$25.75 during trading hours on Friday. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

