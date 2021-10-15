Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.47. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 190,180 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
