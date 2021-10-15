Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LECO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $136.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $143.30. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.