Lincoln National Corp Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,621,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of -150.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,629,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,108,066.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,131,811 shares of company stock valued at $313,212,433 over the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

