Lincoln National Corp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 126.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

